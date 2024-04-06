Truist Financial Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $70.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.47.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

