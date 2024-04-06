Truist Financial Cuts Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target to $18.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STRO. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.57.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $304.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.