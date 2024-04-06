TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $8.50 billion and $206.03 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001309 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000893 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000669 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,692,345,929 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

