Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VNQI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. 137,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,765. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.