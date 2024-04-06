Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.41. 1,088,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,811. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.