Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $223.55. 522,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,726. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

