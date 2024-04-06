Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

