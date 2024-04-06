Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $706,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,206 shares of company stock worth $116,269,037. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,894. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.80.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

