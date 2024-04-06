Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $699,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. 2,581,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

