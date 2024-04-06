Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,482,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 122,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 154,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,537. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $46,519.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $51,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $46,519.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,563 shares of company stock valued at $766,053. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

