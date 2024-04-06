Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $1.30 Million in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000.

BATS IYJ traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $124.73. 27,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.29. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

