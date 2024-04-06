Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $19,498,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,366,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,531,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

