Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. 3,511,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.67. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.47.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

