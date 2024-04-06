Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Down 0.3%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.81. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

Tri City Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

