Traveka Wealth LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,339.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,289.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,085.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

