Traveka Wealth LLC Takes $3.91 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $83.94 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

