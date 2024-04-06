Traveka Wealth LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Booking by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Booking by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its position in shares of Booking by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,601.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,593.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,336.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.