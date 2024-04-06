Traveka Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 63,335 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

