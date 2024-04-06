Traveka Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,284 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

