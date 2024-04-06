TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $31,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $180,823,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total value of $2,892,959.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,111,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,235.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $714.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,246.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,169.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,017.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

