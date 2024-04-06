TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $356.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $403,200.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.35.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 61,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.