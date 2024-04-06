Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.92.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $304.66 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $306.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

