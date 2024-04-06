Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $256.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $252.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $268.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

