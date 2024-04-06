Townsquare Media’s (TSQ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $209.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.83%.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 718,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 718,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,915.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,832 shares of company stock valued at $327,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Townsquare Media by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

