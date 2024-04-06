Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 13,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 41,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Further Reading

