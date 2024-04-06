Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $28,197.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $958,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, James Michael Matlock sold 787 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $18,565.33.

On Monday, February 5th, James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20.

On Friday, February 2nd, James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88.

On Tuesday, January 16th, James Michael Matlock sold 1,059 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $18,373.65.

Toast Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $23.12 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

View Our Latest Report on TOST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth about $33,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.