Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Sells $34,655.40 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $34,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toast

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.