Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 3,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Titan Mining Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
Titan Mining Company Profile
Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Mining
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.