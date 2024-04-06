THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

THOR Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. THOR Industries has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

NYSE THO opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in THOR Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 371.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after purchasing an additional 748,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

