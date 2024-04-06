TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Up 1%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.30 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.33). Approximately 97,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 118,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.05 ($0.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,605.00 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, insider John Goold bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,064.02). 45.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

