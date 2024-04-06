The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 66,007 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

