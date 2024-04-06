The Root Network Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, The Root Network has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. The Root Network has a total market cap of $90.66 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Root Network token can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About The Root Network

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.08761972 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $9,032,850.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Root Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Root Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

