The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hershey by 143.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hershey by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.74. 1,406,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.20. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.48.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

