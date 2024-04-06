The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,094,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $103.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,005 shares of company stock worth $22,979,552. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

