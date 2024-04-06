The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $92.60 Average PT from Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.06.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $384,816.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,135,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,135,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,005 shares of company stock worth $22,979,552 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,094,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after buying an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $103.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $103.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

