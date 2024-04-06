The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $32.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.39.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.