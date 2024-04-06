The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSGX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.78.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,312,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after buying an additional 99,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,108,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

