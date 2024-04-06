The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

