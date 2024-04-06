The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

BA stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.81. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.