Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $164.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.79 and its 200 day moving average is $218.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.6% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Tesla by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

