Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $164.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

