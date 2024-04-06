TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Cap of $227.62 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $227.62 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00069103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00024869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005915 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,303,147 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,865,055 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

