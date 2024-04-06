TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.86.

Shares of T opened at C$21.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.95.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0050832 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

