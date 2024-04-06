Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.90.
ERIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.36.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.92%.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.
