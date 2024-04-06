Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.36.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.92%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Stories

