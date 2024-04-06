Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $216.77. 304,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.34.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

