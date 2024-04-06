Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.32

Shares of Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.32 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 142.60 ($1.79). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 139.80 ($1.75), with a volume of 434,785 shares traded.

Team Internet Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,005.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Team Internet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Team Internet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Team Internet Group Company Profile

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

