TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.18.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.4 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $117.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.67. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $119.87.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

