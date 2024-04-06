Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. increased its stake in shares of Target by 81.3% in the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 106.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TGT traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $171.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day moving average is $137.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.