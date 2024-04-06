Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Targa Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

TRGP stock opened at $115.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.