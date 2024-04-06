Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2024

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,092,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 299,171 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 1.5 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.