Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,092,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 299,171 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.